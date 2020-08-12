The GIANT company launches cook-in-bag product line

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The GIANT Company announced the launch of its new Cook-in-Bag product line arriving in all stores this week.

The Cook-in-Bag meat and seafood items come in an oven-ready bag for easy cooking and clean-up.

“Today’s families are busier than ever and they are looking for easy, real meals that take less time to prepare and allow for more time to spend together around the table,” said John Ruane, chief merchandising officer, The GIANT Company. “The center of the plate protein is already prepared with the Cook-in-Bag, so families just add their favorite sides to create a flavorful and balanced meal that is convenient any night of the week.”

Available in the meat and seafood section of all GIANT stores and MARTIN’S, the serving sizes of each Cook-in-Bag vary by package. The seafood Cook-in-Bag varieties, which can only be cooked in an oven, include Mediterranean cod, lemon dill scallops, Chesapeake Bay shrimp, and bourbon salmon.

The pork and chicken varieties, which can be cooked in the package in either an oven or a crockpot, include triple mustard & honey roast, Jamaican jerk roast, red wine & herb loin filet, Greek loin filet, garlic & herb whole roaster, garlic & herb chicken breasts, Asian teriyaki chicken breasts, sweet kickin’ BBQ chicken breasts, chimichurri chicken thighs, and carnitas chicken thighs.

“Our private brand lines are an important piece of our overall product strategy as the mix of quality, assortment and affordability continue to make them popular with our customers,” added Ruane.

For more inspiring meal solutions, visit the Savory recipe section on the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.

