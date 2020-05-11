The GIANT company supports over 100 small food businesses and farms in Pa.

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The GIANT Company in partnership with Team Pennsylvania, originally designated $250,000 an emergency grant program, but due to the overwhelming response, the company decided to double the amount of funding available to $500,000.

The company is awarding 110 grants to help support small businesses in Pennsylvania’s food supply chain impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Reviewing more than 500 applications from small businesses across the Commonwealth confirmed what we knew in our hearts: that the pandemic is having a devastating impact on our small business community,” said Nicholas Bertram, president, The GIANT Company. “We’re inspired by the strength and stories of these local businesses that, in many cases, have been serving our communities for generations. As a company focused on connecting families for a better future, doubling the funding to $500,000 was an easy decision because it meant we could provide more hope and help to these hard-working families and let them know that they are not alone.”

The 110 recipients span the entire Commonwealth and represent multiple areas of the food supply chain including dairy farms; beef, pork, and poultry farms; processors; orchards; produce farms; apiaries; maple syrup producers; artisan cheesemakers; craft breweries, winemakers and cider producers; specialty yogurt, snack, sauce, and condiment manufacturers; a coffee roastery and confectioner.

“Our team was honored to work together with GIANT to truly make a difference for small businesses in the commonwealth as they answer the call to feed fellow Pennsylvanians,” said Ryan Unger, president, and CEO, Team Pennsylvania. “Reading through the applications it is crystal clear that we all need to find ways to support these critical cogs in our agricultural supply chain. Their experiences will inform us as we work with our economic development and public sector partners to reopen and recover.”

The GIANT Company and Team Pennsylvania also worked with the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, the Pennsylvania Chamber, and Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association to develop the program.

