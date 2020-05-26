The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in Pa. offering COVID-19 Patient Financial Aid Program

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) announced their commitment to help blood cancer patients with a Patient Financial Aid Program.

The LLS COVID-19 Patient Financial Aid Program began on April 1 and has been providing $250 to eligible patients struggling during the financial hardship presented by the pandemic.

Cancer patients who are immunocompromised face unique risks during this pandemic adding another layer of distress to their lives.

According to the LLS, in Pennsylvania alone, 731 patients have been assisted between April 1 and May 17 with $182,750 being provided to patients. Among these patients, 110 of them reside in Central Pennsylvania with $27,500 being provided to them to lessen the stress.

“We are thrilled that so many patients in the Central Pennsylvania area are reaching out to us for financial assistance through the COVID-19 Financial Aid Fund. The reason the program was created was in response to a request for help during these difficult times. Those with cancer have been impacted in such a profound way. Not only are many suffering financially but they are also unsure if they will have access to medications and be able to get treatment as scheduled. Fortunately, we know of no medication shortages at this time. One thing they can count on is LLS. We are here to serve our patients who have blood cancer and we want them to continue to reach out for help, especially now,” said Nancy Venner, Executive Director of the Central Pennsylvania LLS Chapter.

Blood cancer patients and caregivers can visit lls.org to access the application form for the LLS COVID-19 Patient Financial Aid Program. Additionally, LLS is providing free educational resources and support to patients through a series of blogs, webinars and chats led by medical professionals.

This new program is one of many services provided by LLS for patients, including the LLS Co-Pay Assistance Program, Patient Aid, Susan Lang Pay-It-Forward Patient Travel Assistance Program and Urgent Need Program. As well, LLS offers free clinical trial navigation guidance through LLS’s Clinical Trial Service Center, and its Information Resource Center provides patients and families one-on-one support with a Blood Cancer Information Specialist at 800-955-4572.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Central Pennsylvania is located at 101 Erford Road, Ste 201, Camp Hill, PA 17011 and can be reached by calling 717- 652-6520.