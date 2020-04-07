The Rite Aid Foundation donates $5 million to address COVID-19 pandemic

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – The Rite Aid Foundation announced a $5 million philanthropic package to support needs during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The money will support the nation’s healthcare providers and first responders; support children, families, and communities impacted by the outbreak; address geographic pandemic hotspots; and support Rite Aid’s own associates as they continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation will support organizations providing vital community resources, including emergency grants for first responders and healthcare providers, nurses’ needs on the frontlines, increasing laboratory capacity, assistance for the most vulnerable populations and a national hunger relief effort during this national emergency, and more critical needs.

“In difficult times, The Rite Aid Foundation continues to find inspiration in the everyday heroes – the first responders and healthcare providers, the nonprofit organizations and our own associates – who are protecting the health and wellness of their communities,” said Jessica Kazmaier, president of The Rite Aid Foundation’s board of directors and chief human resources officer, Rite Aid. “It will take an extraordinary and collective response to ensure we recover from this pandemic and thrive well beyond these uncertain days. The Rite Aid Foundation is proud to stand with the courageous men and women who selflessly continue to do their jobs and fight this battle in communities across the country.”

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, The Rite Aid Foundation will contribute:

$1.5 million to organizations and funds supporting healthcare providers and first responders on the front-line of the pandemic, plus their families. The CDC Foundation, the American Nurses Foundation’s Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses and The First Responders Children’s Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund will each receive $500,000.



$1.5 million to support regional response funds in existing and emerging pandemic hotspots, beginning with $750,000 among the New York Community Trust’s NYC COVID-19 Response & Impact Fund, the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, the United Way for Southeastern Michigan’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund, the Seattle Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund and the COVID-19 Los Angeles County Response Fund. The Rite Aid Foundation will reserve $750,000 to respond to emerging hotspots or existing hotspots in need of additional support.



$1 million to support community needs in key areas across the nation, especially food insecurity, family support and children’s services. Feeding America and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America will each receive $500,000 to support their ongoing efforts to mitigate the effects of the pandemic.



$1 million to The Rite Aid Foundation Associate Relief Fund, to support grants for extraordinary financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds can be applied to medical, childcare, household or special expenses.

“Now more than ever, Rite Aid associates are living our company values – to be caring neighbors who are passionate about our communities – and it’s critical for The Rite Aid Foundation to support them during their time of need, too,” Kazmaier said. “We sincerely thank them for all that they are doing every day.”