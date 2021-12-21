Thousands affected by power outage in Cumberland County, one school announces delay

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Roughly 3,400 customers are affected by a power outage in spots of Cumberland County.

Most notably, Monroe Township’s outage has caused a two-hour delay in school start time for Cumberland Valley’s Monroe Elementary School.

Met-Ed says they believe power will be restored by 10 a.m.

