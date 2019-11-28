Thousands spend Thanksgiving without power

MARYSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Thousands were without power this morning because of high winds. The hardest hit in the Midstate was in Perry County, 3,200 customers in the dark to start the day.

The wait staff at the Marysville Diner was expecting the place to be packed for early Thanksgiving meals, but high winds outside meant no power inside.

“I got here around 8. The power went out around 8:45 and I have not had a table all day,” waitress Bethany Sherman said.

Powerful winds knocked over a bundle of branches onto the power lines on South Main Street, cutting power to parts of Perry County and even across the river in Dauphin County.

“They can’t even come here and get food which would be ideal because we’d probably get busy since everyone doesn’t have power,” Sherman said.

With PPL electric crews working on the lines, the diner did get power back around 11:30 a.m., however elsewhere, families had to improvise.

“We know every time it goes out in Marysville it’s usually a long time. That’s why we bought generators,” Brian Miller said.

The generator allowed Miller and his wife to watch TV and cook the rest of their side dishes to bring their son’s house.

“He has a gas stove which is a lot easier because you only have to use an igniter,” Miller said.

It was a major inconvenience on a holiday often spent cooking and using power but many are thankful for the linemen who spent their holiday helping restore it.