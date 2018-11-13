Threat prompts increased police presence at Cumberland Valley High School Tuesday

Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Cumberland Valley School District alerted parents and guardians of an anonymous threat at CV High School.

According to a message, district officials said an anonymous message written on a wall in a bathroom stall was brought to the attention of building administration.

Silver Spring Township police and the district's director of student and public safety are investigating.

District officials say they have received no information to substantiate the threat, but they did say there will be an increased police presence in and around the high school on Tuesday.

The district says it is the duty of students, staff, or families to report threats to the proper personnel.

They appreciate the concern and help of the person who notified the proper authorities of the message.