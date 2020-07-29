Three Midstate counties cited as “concerning” by Pennsylvania DOH

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health says the spread of cases from the southwest has moved to southcentral and southeast counties.

The department recently cited 14 counties with a “concerning” percentage of tests coming back positive through its early warning monitoring system. Here in the Midstate — Dauphin, York, and Franklin counties made the list.

The department says it’s closely monitoring counties with a percent positivity about five. Lancaster and Lebanon counties are on the cusp.

“It’s only a matter of time,” said Nathan Harig, assistant Chief of Cumberland Goodwill EMS. “We have to be vigilant, we have to be careful.”

Over the past week, Cumberland County has been reporting new daily positive cases similar to its spike in late April and early May. Harig says the recent increase in cases doesn’t reflect what his department is seeing in the back of an ambulance.

“We think that what this means is that the community that’s getting infected, before it was the most vulnerable, a lot of people in nursing homes and care facilities, now it’s more in the community,” said Harig.

He thinks age might play a factor. “It’s definitely a community that’s getting sick that doesn’t call 911 for their problems — which would tend to indicate people in that 18 to 49 year-old-rage versus people who are elderly or at risk in that population.”