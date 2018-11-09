Tips sought in Enola bank robbery Video

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) - Police are asking for help to identify a man who robbed a PNC Bank branch in Enola on Thursday.

East Pennsboro Township police said the man parked a green 1995 Dodge Ram pickup truck directly in front of the entrance doors around 10 a.m. then approached a teller and passed a note demanding money.

After the teller handed over cash, the man fled the bank at 235 North Enola Road and was last seen heading westbound on Juniata Avenue.

The Dodge was found abandoned in Enola, several blocks from the bank. It was reported taken from Harrisburg earlier in the day, police said.

No weapon was displayed and no bank employees were threatened.

The robber was described as 5’6” to 5’8” tall and weighing around 220 pounds. He was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt with a white Nike logo on the front, black jogging pants, a black fabric mask, silver aviator-style sunglasses with black lenses, and blue latex gloves.

Anyone with information should contact Officer Anthony Fiore at anf@eastpennsboroPD.com, Det. Sgt. Michael Cotton at mjc@eastpennsboroPD.com, or call East Pennsboro police at 717-732-3633.