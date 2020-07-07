Tractor-trailers collide in Cumberland County after man runs away from traffic stop

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — None were injured after two tractor-trailers collided Tuesday afternoon following a man running across the southbound lane of I-81, near the West Shore side of George N. Wade Memorial Bridge.

Pennsylvania State Police reportedly pulled a man over for a traffic stop around 2:30 p.m., which resulted in him running away on foot and towards the woods. The incident resulted in two tractor-trailers colliding, although no one was injured.

Traffic was previously backed up but is now starting to flow and the tractor-trailers are currently off the highway.

Officials say state police was involved in a pursuit, which resulted in two people in custody. Police are still currently at the scene.

