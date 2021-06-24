Trader Joe’s coming to Lower Allen Commons in Camp Hill

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Allen Township Development Authority confirmed on Thursday that a Trader Joe’s is headed to the Midstate.

After months of speculation, the new grocery store will take over the space of the Bon-Ton in early 2022. This comes after the Development Authority purchased the site in 2019 to ensure it wouldn’t be left vacant.

“We are glad to bring retail back to the site to strengthen our business community and create a bustling gateway for Lower Allen,” Chairman Max Stoner said.

The building will also consist of barber shop Sports Clips, with a letter of intent being signed by The Good Feet Store to also come to Camp Hill. The rest of the space is to be determined.

Known for providing great, quality products at everyday, affordable prices, Trader Joe’s currently operates over 500 stores in 42 states and Washington, D.C. The new Trader Joe’s will be located off Route 15 at Lower Allen Drive.

The closest stores to the Midstate currently are in State College, Baltimore, and Philadelphia.

A Marriott brand hotel is also set to come in 2022, after COVID-19 delayed construction. Marriott signed the sales agreement in 2019.