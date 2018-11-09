Treasurer charged with theft from Cumberland Valley Youth Cheer Association

Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A Mechanicsburg woman is accused of stealing more than $30,000 from the Cumberland Valley Youth Cheer Association.

Megan Foley, 39, was the treasurer of the association when she took $34,551.50 between January 2017 and August 2018, according to a criminal complaint filed by detectives with the Cumberland County district attorney's office.

Foley admitted to detectives that she took the money from the association's checking accounts and used it to pay her personal bills.

Investigators said Foley came forward to law enforcement after she received notice of a pending audit.

They said she has since paid back the money.

Foley was arraigned Thursday on a felony count of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received.

She waived a preliminary hearing and was released on $10,000 unsecured bail, according to court records.