Trucker charged with fleeing police while DUI on I-81

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Texas truck driver was arrested after authorities say he was found to be highly intoxicated after failing to stop for police on Interstate 81.

Carlisle police said an officer attempted to stop Eduardo Andrade as he was leaving the Carlisle Commons Shopping Center on Noble Boulevard early Saturday.

Andrade, 41, did not pull over for the marked police car with lights and siren activated and entered I-81 southbound. After three miles, he finally pulled to the side of the road, police said in a news release.

Two passengers, including Andrade’s 17-year-old son, were also consuming alcohol, police said.

Andrade was arrested and with fleeing and eluding while DUI, reckless endangerment, DUI, furnishing alcohol to a minor, and several vehicle code violations.

He was in Cumberland County Prison after failing to post $25,000 bail.