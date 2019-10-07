TV thief stole from store 3 times, police say

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are asking for help to identify a man they say stole televisions during three visits to the same Walmart store.

Lower Allen Township police released surveillance photos of their suspect on Monday. They said on Sept. 28, Oct. 1, and on Saturday, he grabbed a flat-screen TV and walked out of the Hartzdale Drive store without paying.

The televisions had a total value of $794.

During Saturday’s theft, he was with an accomplice who has since been identified and charged, police said.\

Anyone with information should call Lower Allen police at 717-238-9676.