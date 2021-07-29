Two Carlisle organizations helping with back-to-school prep with supply drive

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — In need of school supplies? United Way of Carlisle and Project SHARE has you covered.

The two are hosting a Carlisle 4 Kids backpack and school supplies giveaway for those who need it.

The drive-in event is on August 12 at the Carlisle Expo Center.

This event is a way to help kids and families get ready for the new school year as many make their return to the classroom. Especially after a year-and-a-half of online learning, Project SHARE and United Way are using the event to relieve any stresses parents may have as students go back to in-person learning.

“Typically, back-to-school costs run a family around $300 per child and if we can help relieve some of that burden, at this point in time as people are recovering from the pandemic and getting back on their feet. That’s the least we can do to walk alongside our friends and family in the community,” Project SHARE CEO Robert Weed said.

Parents need to register for the event by August 6 by visiting this link.