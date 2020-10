CARLISE, Pa. (WHTM) – Emergency crews responded to a call of a plane crash at the Carlisle Airport shortly before 2:30 p.m. today.

According to Cumberland County Dispatch, two people were airlifted to the hospital by Life Lion. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

An ABC27 crew is on the way to the scene. This story will be updated with more details as they become available.