Two sisters save Midstate woman from car fire on highway

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate woman is lucky even though her car is destroyed. The problem was she didn’t know her car was on fire. And she was in it.

It could have been much worse if not for two sisters who pulled over on I-83 and told her to get out. She’s thankful to be alive.

Shaila Brooks was headed home from work northbound on I-83 near the Camp Hill exit when her engine started making noise and then smoke began to rise. She pulled over.

“I was on the phone with my mom, talking calmly, and then out of nowhere a white minivan pulled up and they were running towards me and I was a little confused at first,” Brooks said.

Sisters Chaimaa and Meryam Ajlane told her she had to get out of her car because it was on fire.

“I pretty much got out the car and started running ‘cuz they were running and I looked back and as soon as I looked back I saw the whole bottom of my car and where I was sitting just start to get…engulfed in fire.”

“It’s gonna explode. Oh, my car. There’s nobody in there,” Brooks said during a video she took of her car on fire.

Meryam called 911 while Shaila tried to gather her composure.

“If it was not for them I don’t know how I would’ve got out that car,” Brooks said. “I was just sitting there. I did not realize at all that the car was on fire.”

Looking back at the pictures and videos is tough, especially seeing flames

“That’s exactly where I was sitting,” Brooks said as she pointed to the driver’s side of the car engulfed in flames.

The car is of course totaled, but she’s okay and grateful for the sisters who stopped to help.

“They definitely should be recognized. I am a mom and because of them, I am able to see my kids again,” Brooks said.

“It felt good to save someone material things can be replaced a life can not,” said Chaimaa Ajlane. “I have never done this before. But if God forbid it happened again I would do it again.”