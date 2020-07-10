Two zebras, mini horse rescued from Texas trophy hunting ranch

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Cumberland County animal rescue has saved two zebras and a miniature horse.

If not for thousands of dollars raised, the zebras would have gone to a trophy hunting ranch in Texas.

Chrissy and Janet, the zebras, and Jack the mini horse seem to be happy at Speranza Animal Rescue. More than $17,000 was raised through a GoFundMe page to get them there.

It started with a post on Facebook from a Texas auction house. Speranza Animal Rescue founder Janine Guido says the zebras would have gone to a Texas trophy hunting ranch if she didn’t save them.

“It’s really sad and there’s no reason to even be breeding Zebras in the United States. They’re not made to be pets,” Guido said.

By nature, zebras can be very aggressive.

“They can take down a lion in the wild, so their instinct is fight or flight. They fight,” Guido said. “But knock on wood, these girls have been so good, especially Chrissy, super, super gentle and loving.”

Guido says she’s never even been close to zebras before, but she’s an animal lover through and through.

“I’ve talked to a lot of vets and fellow zebra owners and trainers and all that, and I’ve been doing a lot of research,” Guido said.

Three’s Company, as she calls them, are getting used to their new surroundings.

“Right now I work with them three to four hours a day, so I want to keep them socialized,” Guido said. “I want to keep building trust from Janet and keep a good relationship with Chrissy.”

Mini horse Jack might be looking for love.

“He was trying to flirt with the one mini over there today and they came over and He was like,’get away, I’m flirting,'” Guido said.

Guido says she’s grateful to the almost 450 donors who are giving these animals a new lease on life.

“They’re stay a part of our sanctuary forever. They will not be adoptable,” Guido said.

The zebras are in a small enclosure for now, but pretty soon they’ll have a three acre pasture to roam around in.