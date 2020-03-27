United Way of Franklin County activates Community Crisis Response & Recovery Fund

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, United Way of Franklin County is activating the Community Crisis Response & Recovery Fund. This fund will help families and people across our community who, because of the pandemic, need access to critical resources and services like food, rent assistance, and more.

“During times of uncertainty, people have always come together to support one another. Coronavirus is a new test of our collective strength. We know our community will come together to support one another, especially those left more vulnerable in the midst of this pandemic. This is the purpose of the Community Crisis Response and Recovery Fund,” said Amy Hicks, Executive Director of United Way of Franklin County.

Many of our neighbors are living with unintended consequences of the pandemic from food insecurity to loss of income, and more will become in need of assistance. United Way of Franklin County is connecting with local partners to organize solutions for anticipated needs and hardships presented by widespread protective measures against the spread of COVID-19.

The Community Crisis Relief & Recovery Fund supports those who are struggling to meet basic needs in the wake of the new virus by supporting local programs serving the most vulnerable.

In addition to the crisis fund, United Way of Franklin County is helping local organizations share their volunteer needs with the community. Those who are healthy and willing to volunteer their time to help distribute food, prepare supplies, and more, should visit uwfcpa.org/volunteer to view current volunteer opportunities.

The Community Crisis Response & Recovery Fund is available for nonprofit organizations that are providing utility and rent assistance, shelter, food, medical assistance, or other unmet basic needs for individuals and families that have been impacted, financially, by the Coronavirus pandemic in Franklin County, Pa.

Donations can be made online at uwfcpa.org, on Facebook, or by mailing checks to United Way of Franklin County, 182 S. Second St., Chambersburg, PA 17201 (write “Crisis Fund Donation” in the notes).

If you are need of assistance during this time, contact 211 by visiting their website uwp.org/211gethelp, dialing 2-1-1, or texting your zip code to 898211.