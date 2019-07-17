Unknown man pulled ‘quick change’ scam at Walmart stores

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are asking for help to identify a man who pulled a “quick change” scheme at the Walmart store in Lower Allen Township.

Police said he confused an employee to get more change than he was owed and ended up with $400 before leaving the store on July 11. He took off in a rental vehicle, a black Dodge Journey.

Investigators said the same guy has pulled off similar thefts at other local Walmarts in recent weeks.

The vehicle, they said, was rented in Mississippi by a woman.

Anyone with information should call Lower Allen police at 717-975-7575.