Unlocked cars stolen, entered in Hampden Township

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Three vehicles stolen overnight and a dozen more entered in Hampden Township were all unlocked, police said.

The stolen cars were not only unlocked, but the keys and fobs were left inside, police said. One vehicle has been recovered.

“While a majority of these crimes occurred in the northern part of the township, it’s important to realize these events of opportunity can occur anywhere,” police said in a news release.

“Other than our homes, our cars are typically the most expensive thing we own. Take the simple steps of locking the car and not having the keys in it to protect that asset.”