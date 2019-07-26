Upper Allen man arrested for hidden camera

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County man is accused of setting up a camera to watch someone without their knowledge.

Steven Thorne, 41, of Upper Allen Township, is charged with interception of electronic or oral communication and possession of electronic interception devices, both third-degree felonies.

Township police said a resident found the camera hidden in their home in May 2019. They said the camera was set up to monitor the victim’s actions by audio and video.

Thorne was identified as the person who installed the camera and had been monitoring the victim without their knowledge, police said.

Thorne surrendered to authorities on Thursday and was released on unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 26.