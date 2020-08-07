Upper Allen Police Chief retires after 42 years

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After a 42-year career with the Upper Allen Police Department, Chief James Adams retired on July 29, 2020.

Adams joined the Upper Allen Police Department as its fifth, full-time officer in 1978. Adams first became a Mechanicsburg volunteer fireman at 16 and shortly thereafter became one of the first EMT’s in the County, giving him more than 50 years in emergency services.

While working full-time at Upper Allen he taught criminal justice at Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC) for 11 years as an Adjunct Professor. He continues to teach in the Police Academy along with other specialized programs at HACC.

Following promotions to corporal and patrol sergeant, Adams became the department’s first lieutenant in 2001. Adams is a graduate of the 173rd FBI National Academy.

In retirement, Adams plans to continue working for HACC’s law enforcement center and for the PA Chiefs of Police Association Consulting Division. He also plans to take up golf, visit every Pennsylvania winery after his wife retires, and take his antique Pontiac Grand Prix to auto shows.

Board of Commissioners President Ken Martin praised Adams. “He’s more than just a police chief,” Martin said. “He is invested in the community and really thinks of the safety and quality of life of the residents. For him, it’s a passion and career instead of just a job. We’re going to miss him.”

Top Stories: