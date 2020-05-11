Upper Allen Township buys 60.9-acre horse farm for recreation space

UPPER ALLEN TWP., Pa. (WHTM) — The Upper Allen Township Commissioners purchased 60.9-acres of land to expand recreational opportunities.

The commissioners say they anticipate future growth so they purchased a horse farm located at 1215 McCormick Road, situated east of McCormick Park and bordering the Yellow Breeches Creek.

The 60.9-acres was purchased on April 30 for $1.1 million. The Township entered into negotiations to purchase the land in the fall of 2019.

“From sports fields to boat ramps along the Yellow Breeches, the potential of this land is virtually unlimited,’’ said board President Ken Martin “Moving forward, we’ll be seeking input from residents as to what they would like to see in their newest park.’’

The township says the next step is to start work on a master plan to identify current and future operational needs.

In addition to athletic fields and other recreational uses, the township is considering relocating its composting and brush facility to the site.

The property includes a farmhouse, guest house, 12 stall bank barn, 13 paddocks and corrals and additional outbuildings. At this point, the township plans to use the barn and a couple of the outbuildings for equipment storage.

According to the township, Upper Allen currently has 159 acres of parkland that includes 2.5 miles of trails, 13 pavilions available for public rental, 13 playgrounds, six baseball fields, five basketball courts, eight soccer/lacrosse fields, and four softball fields.

“In addition to McCormick and Simpson parks, now we will have a third park with Yellow Breeches access and plenty of room to meet the needs of our growing adult and youth sports teams,’’ Martin said. “As our township sees continued development, it is critical we act now to acquire land for current and future generations to enjoy.’’

For more information on Upper Allen Township’s parks, go to uatwp.org/parks