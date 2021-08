UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Upper Allen Police arrested a woman for driving under the influence after crashing her car into multiple parked cars.

Police say 35-year-old Jasmin Newborn of Mechanicsburg was driving eastbound on Kim Acres Drive around 3:35 a.m. Sunday and crashed into multiple parked cars in a residential driveway.

Courtesy: Upper Allen Police

Newborn was discovered to be under the influence of alcohol and arrested. She is now in Cumberland County Prison for processing and awaits a preliminary hearing.