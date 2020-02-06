Vice President Pence visits Camp Hill for “Women for Trump” rally

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — If Pennsylvania is a battleground state, Vice President Mike Pence (R) looked to recruit the soldiers the GOP needs most Wednesday night.

“Women are winning under the leadership of President Donald Trump,” Pence said.

It’s women the administration needs to win in order to clinch the election. A Franklin and Marshall poll recently found that only 34 percent of Pennsylvanian women think President Trump is doing a good job — still, they turned up.

“He loves this country. He’s a patriot. I’ve been a supporter of President Trump since the day he came down on the escalator,” said Carolyn Welsh, national advisory board, Women for Trump.

“All you have to do is listen to the State of the Union last night, and you know the country is going in the right direction,” said Bernadette Comfort, Trump Chair of Pennsylvania

The State of the Union was fresh on the minds of many attendees. One woman defended Trump for not shaking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s hand before the State of the Union.

“If you look, he turned away very quickly, and if he didn’t take her hand, good,” said Trump supporter Tonya Finestra, who also denounced Pelosi’s for ripping up Trump’s speech.

Jobs were another hot topic.

“For me, it was about making sure the economy is strong. So, when she’s old enough, she stays in Pennsylvania — there are jobs here,” Comfort said, who was joined by her grade-school daughter.

“Last year, women filled more than 70 percent of all the new jobs created, and the unemployment rate in America has hit a 66-year low,” Pence said.

Sticking with women’s issues, Pence addressed working to de-fund Planned Parenthood.

“President Donald Trump is the most pro-life president in United States history,” Pence said.

Although, he hasn’t always been considered the most female-friendly. Some women told us they don’t agree with some of his past actions, but believe he has evolved.

“That’s when he was a private citizen. Now, I mean, he’s serving the country well, he’s honoring women,” Finestra said.

Pence and his running-mate will need those women in 2020.

“Go tell someone. That’s what Pennsylvania did in 2016, and that’s what we need you to do in 2020,” Pence said.

Pence was also joined by U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. Kellyanne Conway was slated to speak, but didn’t show up to the event.