VIDEO: Fire inside Walmart in Carlisle damages store

Carlisle/West Shore

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a suspected arson in the toy department of the Carlisle Walmart on Wednesday night.

Image Credit: John Sheaffer

12 fire trucks responded to a fire around 7:30 p.m. According to a Corporal with the Carlisle Police Department, they are investigating the fire as a possible arson and are reviewing security footage.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The fire is already out and firefighters are working to de-smoke the building.

This is a developing story. abc27 will provide

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss