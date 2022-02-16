VIDEO: Fire inside Walmart in Carlisle damages store

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a suspected arson in the toy department of the Carlisle Walmart on Wednesday night.





12 fire trucks responded to a fire around 7:30 p.m. According to a Corporal with the Carlisle Police Department, they are investigating the fire as a possible arson and are reviewing security footage.

The fire is already out and firefighters are working to de-smoke the building.

