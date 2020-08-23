Vigil held for two Carlisle women killed in act of domestic violence

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Two young women killed last month. Police say they were victims of domestic violence.

Saturday night, friends and family gathered at the Carlisle Square to remember Sydney Parmelee and Kaylee Lyons who were both killed just three weeks apart.

“Sydney, I love you. You were my best friend, my sister. You were my confidant, my rock and my soul,” said Kalia Stallings.

There was an outpouring of love and support for Parmelee, whose birthday was this past Wednesday.

“Sydney was always a headstrong, free spirited little girl. She carried those traits into her adult life. She dreamed of becoming a pediatric RN,” said big sister Brittany Parmelee.

Lyons would have been 24 Saturday.

“We raised an outstanding young woman, an outstanding young woman who became a great friend, sibling, mother,” said Lyons’ father, Temonia Thomas.

“She had a very full personality. She was funny. She was smart,” said Lyons’ friend Nicole Lopez. “She was sassy as all can be in the best way possible.”

“She was a hard worker. She loved being a mother,” added Kennedy Jirard.

The community is remembering the lives of two young women but also spreading a message that help is out there.

“We need to call attention to the fact that domestic violence is an awful terrible thing and the community of Carlisle should be able to have a moment to get together and grieve together because everybody really loved these two women,” Jirard said.

“For anyone who is going through domestic violence, please remember your worth. Please remember it not only affects you, but your children, your family, your friends,” Stallings said.

Parmelee leaves behind daughter Aniya and son A’Neek.

Lyons leaves behind son Royce. She was also six weeks pregnant when she was killed.

“We have two young women that have raised three children that look upon us as a community and society to be the strength of their legacy as we carry on,” Thomas said.

The vigil ended with a march from the square to the spot where both were killed on East Louther Street.

Davone Anderson is in the Cumberland County Prison in connection with their deaths. Police say he shot Parmelee on July 5 because he thought she was cheating on him and then shot Lyons on July 30 because he thought she would turn him in.

His preliminary hearing is Aug. 26 at 11:15 a.m.

As of Saturday night, a GoFundMe for Parmelee’s children has raised $8,069.

A GoFundMe for Lyons’ son has raised $20,700.