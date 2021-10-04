Viral TikTok challenge creates chaos for Midstate school district

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A recent viral TikTok challenge is creating chaos in schools across the country and here in the Midstate. The trend, called “devious licks,” is a series of challenges for students to post themselves stealing from and vandalizing school bathrooms.

“It was Kool-Aid all over the bathroom and paintball all over the bathroom. We actually had one bathroom where something was shoved in the urinal, it clogged up the pipe, it actually broke the pipe,” middle school Principal Bernadette Benbow said.

It has led the middle school in the Shippensburg Area School District to take action that has made some parents unhappy. Benbow sent this letter to students’ parents Friday addressing the problem:

Parents in the area said they are frustrated with the lack of communication on how to handle this trend, the school said it cannot keep up with the damage, but both want to find a solution that relieves stress for everyone.

Parents will address the district’s board of education about this at the meeting Monday night at 7 p.m.