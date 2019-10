STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Volunteer fire departments across Pennsylvania are getting millions of dollars in aid.

The Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene Depasquale says 2,500 municipalities are getting just under $60 million to be distributed among volunteer firefighters relief associations.

The announcement was made Tuesday at the Steelton Fire Department in Dauphin County.

The Steelton Fire Department is a volunteer department that relies on fundraisers to make ends meet.