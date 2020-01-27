VP Mike Pence to speak in Camp Hill

Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks during a campaign event Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Vice President Mike Pence will return to central Pennsylvania for a campaign event next month.

Pence will deliver remarks at a Women for Trump event in the grand ballroom of the Radisson Hotel in Camp Hill on Feb. 5, the campaign announced Monday.

Pence will be joined by White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. The event will begin at 5 p.m.

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis at the campaign’s website.

The vice president will also attend an official event on school choice in Philadelphia that day.