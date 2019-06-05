VP Pence to visit York company, attend GOP state dinner Video Video

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) - Vice President Mike Pence will visit a York business and attend the Republican Party of Pennsylvania state dinner this week.

Pence will visit JLS Automation and speak to employees, then deliver remarks at the Republican Party of Pennsylvania state dinner on Thursday.

The dinner is at the Radisson Hotel Harrisburg in Camp Hill.

"Those remarks we are expecting to cover the great success the president has had in the first two and a half years and why we need to be supporting him again," said Jason Gottesman, a spokesman for the Republican Party of Pennsylvania.

Gottesman said the timing is right for the vice president's visit.

"Everything we do is about 2020, there is not anything that we are doing that is not geared toward growing our grassroots effort and growing our energy and enthusiasm," he said.

Pence's visit to the area will begin when Air Force Two arrives at Harrisburg International Airport in the afternoon.

ABC27 News will have coverage of the event on air and online.