Wanted man considered ‘armed and dangerous’, Carlisle police say

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for a man who is believed to be involved in an assault Tuesday morning.

Glenn Alfred Whiting, 27, has ties to Carlisle and Philadelphia, police say. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Whiting is charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Carlisle police received reports of an assault on the first block of West Willow Street Tuesday morning. An ensuing investigation revealed that the victim suffered several injuries from a knife and was pistol-whipped. Police also say a handgun was fired several times during the assault.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, police say.

Whiting is described as being 6’2, 185 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Police say he has several tattoos on his arms and hands, which are indicated below.

Police say Whiting knew the victim, which leads them to believe it is an isolated incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.