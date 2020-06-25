Water main break in Carlisle Borough

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Borough crews have been working since the early hours of Thursday morning on a 12-inch water main break in the Ridge Street area.
The borough says if you live in the area, you may experience low water pressure. It is expected that repairs will be by early afternoon and water pressure should go back to normal.
