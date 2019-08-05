Water main replacement could disrupt thousands

Beginning the week of August 5th a $1.5-million-dollar project begins in Cumberland County. It could impact water supply and traffic for thousands of people.

Pennsylvania American Water is working on a main replacement project. Construction begins Monday to lay more than 4,300 feet of a new water main pipe.

A pipe from the early 1900’s is being replaced, as well as water main lines and fire hydrants. Pennsylvania American Water’s Mechanicsburg system provides water to more than 41,000 people in Cumberland County. The goal is to ensure reliable drinking water and fire protection for years to come.

During construction, customers may experience temporary water interruptions, discolored water and/or low water pressure.

Traffic in Lemoyne, Cumberland County will be impacted. Construction will take place on Hummel Avenue between south 3rd and south 9th streets Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm. And on south 3rd street from Bosler Avenue to the 83-Bridge Sunday through Friday from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am.

Construction ends in December, 2019. The entire project is set to wrap up in Spring 2020.