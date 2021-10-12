‘We want everyone’: Carlisle Police Department searching for new officers

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Hiring is a big problem for most places right now, but police departments are dealing with a unique staffing shortage.

The Carlisle Police Department is one of the places hoping to bring on new employees. Chief Taro Landis says they’re looking to hire at least four officers.

“I have stopped out on the corner, ‘Hey you what are you doing? You need to sign up for the police department,'” Landis said. “We’ll go anywhere speak to anyone at any time to try to recruit them for the police department.”

They especially want to bring on diverse candidates.

“We should mirror the people we serve. We want females, we want minorities, we want everyone,” Landis said.

They’ve been recruiting at community events and job fairs. They even made a recruitment video as a creative way to try to reach people.

“We believe it’s going to work. Not working is not an option,” Landis said.

The department is dealing with the same shortage of workers as pretty much every other field right now. Plus law enforcement is also fighting a declining public image and a lack of trust.

“We’re trying to change that image of policing. We’re trying to change what people think of cops,” Landis said. “Don’t complain about the police. Join us. Be a part of the solution.”

Chief Landis believes his department has unique accountability that helps to avoid bad policing.

“We’re not that big. So we have quality control over the officers that come here. We get to see what they do every day,” Landis said.

The Chief says he won’t lower standards to hire new people. “That’s not acceptable, we will get them filled with quality people,” Landis said.

Landis is confident he’ll be able to fill up his force.

“If you’ve got a heart for service and you want to serve the community and you want to do real police work, Carlisle is where you want to be,” Landis said.

If you’re interested in applying you can go here for more details.