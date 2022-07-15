SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A major road in Silver Spring Township is set to close this upcoming weekend.

According to the township’s public works department, Silver Spring Road will be closed from Carlisle Pike to Baseshore road due to construction being done at the intersection of Woods Drive for the installation of a new traffic signal.

The road will close on Friday, July 15 at 8 p.m. and will reopen on Monday, July 18 at 6 a.m.

During the time frame, work will be taking place 24/7. Equipment and lighting will be operational during the time period.

For more information about the project, including the detour, click here.