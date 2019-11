CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The highly anticipated Frozen 2 comes out today and the newborn babies at WellSpan Chambersburg Hosptial are getting in the spirit.

Five little bundles of joy in the hospital NICU and Family Birthing Floor dressed up as Olaf, Sven, and Elsa, the beloved characters from the movie.

As Olaf said, “Some people are worth melting for” and these little ones are definitely melting our hearts and we can’t just “let it go!”