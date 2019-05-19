West Shore construction projects to cause delays through Monday

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) - Two construction projects on the West Shore are expected to cause delays throughout the weekend.

PennDOT said workers have closed the north and southbound left lanes of Interstate 83 between Exit 40A for Limekiln Road and Exit 41A for Route 581. The lanes will be closed through Monday, May 20 at 6 a.m.

Workers will be removing and replacing a concrete median glare screen barrier that divides the highway.

The closure happened Friday night and traffic was backed up for most of Saturday.

The other project is in East Pennsboro.

PennDOT said the westbound Camp Hill Bypass ramp to Erford Road and the Erford Raod ramp toward Camp Hill for the weekend.

There is detour is 2nd Street in Lemoyne Borough, U.S. 11/15, 21st Street and Poplar Church Road.

The ramp will reopen on Monday, May 20 at 6 a.m.