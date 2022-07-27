MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — West Shore Home is opening its second headquarters in central Pennsylvania. It is located at 4600 Westport Drive in Mechanicsburg and it will hold a capacity of 300 employees, which will service the company’s 33 branches in 15 stations nationwide.

West Shore Home is one of the fastest growing home remodeling companies in the nation. Their new building will be 67,000 square feet and consist of three different phases. Phase one has the capacity for 180 employees in the company’s call center that assists customers nationwide. There are other support teams onsite as well, including IT and human resources. Phases two and three are expected to be completed by the end of 2022 into early 2023.

“West Shore Home is growing at an explosive rate. With this comes the need for even greater corporate space as we continue to expand,” said B.J. Werzyn, CEO, West Shore Home. “In the past three years, we have quadrupled the number of employees within the company. I am proud that we continue to lay down roots in central Pennsylvania, bringing even more jobs to region.”

The Westport Dr. location shares a resemblance to the corporate headquarters that opened in Mechanicsburg back in 2021. The new location features a modern and trendy design, with light industrial architecture.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

For additional information about West Shore Home, visit westshorehome.com.