West Shore School District to start school year online

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — West Shore School District in Cumberland County will start the school year online.

School officials plan on phasing in in-person classes during September.

The district also says the New Rossmoyne Elementary School will not open this fall. They say the pandemic caused construction delays and will share a revised timeline in the coming weeks.

At Thursday night’s board meeting, Dr. Stoltz and Dr. Whye shared the District’s plans to start the 2020-2021 school year on Tuesday, August 25 with Distance Learning 2.0 and transition to in person instruction through three phases.

