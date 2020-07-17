West Shore School District to start school year online

Carlisle/West Shore

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — West Shore School District in Cumberland County will start the school year online.

School officials plan on phasing in in-person classes during September.

The district also says the New Rossmoyne Elementary School will not open this fall. They say the pandemic caused construction delays and will share a revised timeline in the coming weeks.

At Thursday night’s board meeting, Dr. Stoltz and Dr. Whye shared the District’s plans to start the 2020-2021 school year on Tuesday, August 25 with Distance Learning 2.0 and transition to in person instruction through three phases.

A full list of local school districts’ plans is below:

List of Midstate school district plans for reopening

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss