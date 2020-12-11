West Shore shop owners react to new COVID-19 restrictions

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — As lives and businesses are being lost at a staggering rate, it isn’t the easiest year to have a holly jolly Christmas.

Two West Shore small businesses say they’re blessed to be surviving, but they’re certainly not stress-free.

At midnight on Saturday, new COVID-19 restrictions will go into effect, eliminating indoor dining and reducing stores to 50 percent capacity.

“This has happened at the most crucial time of everyone’s business,” said Tonia Ulsh, president and COO of Mountz Jewelers.

Sweets and sparkle — Mountz Jewelers and Macris Chocolates are finding a way to survive another round of restrictions.

“When the first lockdown and restrictions hit, it was Easter time for us, which is our second biggest holiday. Christmas is our first,” said Elena Macris, owner of Macris Chocolates.

Both store owners say 50 percent capacity will sting, but they’re making changes, hoping to make it to the end of the pandemic.

“We’ve all adjusted. So, we can do online sales. We can do online appointments to show products. We can do online delivery,” Ulsh said.

“Either give us a call — go on our website. You can pretty much see the whole store on our website. We keep putting up stuff as we’re making them,” Macris said.

While it may be easy to buy from big name brands this Christmas, these small businesses need you now more than ever.

“We know each other. When somebody walks in the door, we know them by name. We know who they’re buying for. We try to get the right match for the person,” Ulsh said.

“You see the same parents at school, and you just want to support each other because you see and live with them every day,” Macris said.

For these and many other local business owners, every day under COVID is another day filled with uncertainty.

“It’s awful for everyone. You don’t know what the answer is,” Macris said.