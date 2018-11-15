West Shore teacher charged with dealing drugs

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Lisa Marszalek

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) - State prosecutors say they seized cocaine, methamphetamine, and hundreds of prescription pills from a teacher in the West Shore School District hours before she was to chaperone a student field trip.

Lisa Marszalek, a science teacher at New Cumberland Middle School, is charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said agents began investigating Marszalek earlier this month and made undercover buys of cocaine and Adderall at her home in New Cumberland.

Shapiro said during those drug buys, it was learned that Marszalek was taking several students on an overnight field trip in the coming days. He said agents searched her home Tuesday to intervene so Marszalek would not be able to chaperone the trip.

The agents seized about 250 prescription Adderall pills, one ounce of cocaine, and seven grams of methamphetamine. They said the drugs have a street value of more than $7,000.

Marszalek, 47, was released after posting a bond on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing for is scheduled for Nov. 21.

A school district spokeswoman said Marszalek was immediately placed on paid administrative leave.

