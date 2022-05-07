NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — A big celebration and opening in New Cumberland on Saturday, May 7.

It was for the soft opening of the West Shore Theatre. The goal of the theatre is for it to be a center for cultural arts in New Cumberland and the surrounding region. The 200-seat venue will be used as a movie theatre and stage for live entertainment.

The theatre is owned and managed by the nonprofit Friends of the West Shore Theatre Incorporated.

The group said the theatre will promote the importance of celebrating diversity, which all are welcome to attend.

“We have an independent movie that was made in New Cumberland last year and will show it here on Sunday morning. So, we are doing it all here and the response has been awesome,” David Stone, a member of Friends of the West Shore Theatre Incorporated said.

The official opening of the West Shore Theatre is May 12.