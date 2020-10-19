What we know about the small plane crash near the Carlisle Airport

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police are assisting in the investigation into a small plane crash that left two men injured.

It happened at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday near the Carlisle Airport in South Middleton Township, Cumberland County.

The plane that crashed is what’s known as a light sport aircraft.

Cumberland County dispatchers say the two men inside were airlifted by Life Lion.

Authorities have not yet confirmed who was in the plane or the severity of their injuries.

We do know the plane was just registered just over a month ago to a man from Carlisle.

The plane was seen flying around the Harrisburg area and later crashed not far from the runway near the airport, which serves private planes.

According to FlightAware, the plane had been flying regularly this month.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have been notified about the crash.

Dispatchers say Union Fire Company, Carlisle Fire and Rescue and firefighters from Mount Holly Springs all responded.

Mustapha Mouhacht lives nearby. He says he heard a loud sound and was the first at the scene.

“I just started running over there,” said Mouhacht. “When I got there, I found two people inside. I saw two people injured, their faces with blood coming out. So I talked to them to try to open the door inside.”

Mouhacht says there wasn’t smoke, so he was able to get directly to the plane.

ABC27 has reached out to State Police for more information, including any insight on a potential cause, and is waiting to hear back.

