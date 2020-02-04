Wienermobile cruising to Carlisle, Shippensburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The iconic Oscar Meyer Wienermobile will be traveling through central Pennsylvania this weekend.

The vehicle will make appearances at two Walmart stores. It will be at the Shippensburg store, at 100 Conestoga Drive, on Friday from 1-4 p.m., then at the Carlisle store, at 60 Noble Boulevard, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Wienermobile spokesperson Alex Hale said the stops are part of the vehicle’s annual “coast-to-coast wienie roast.”

Hale said the events offer a photo experience with the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels, the chance to tour the inside of the Wienermobile, and a couple of small take-home goodies, including the brand’s famed Wiener Whistles.