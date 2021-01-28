Windy conditions cause Carlisle barn fire to spread on I-81 near Harrisburg Pike

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday afternoon, parts of Interstate 81 were shutdown in Cumberland County because of a barn fire near Carlisle, Pa.

Route 11 along the Harrisburg Pike was one of a few secondary roads that continues to be backed up with traffic as people bail off I-81.

Early Thursday afternoon, in the 1100 block of Harrisburg Pike, a barn caught fire. On a normal day, that wouldn’t have been less significant. But due to windy conditions, embers from the fire spread, causing small fires in the median and roadway of I-81.

It also caused quite the visibility nightmare.

However, as of early Thursday evening, the bulk of the main and secondary fires was contained to mile markers 48 through 52 in the Carlisle area.

This is a developing story. Abc27 News will continue to provide updates.