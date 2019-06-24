Witness aid woman suffering heart attack at pool

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – The Boiling Springs pool was a popular gathering spot on Sunday afternoon. Hundreds of people enjoyed swimming in the warm weather.

Tamika Bragg says things took an unexpected turn while she was enjoying time with friends and family. “We heard a lot of chaos,” said Bragg, “People were saying that someone was receiving CPR. ”

Bragg said she and Denae Pollinger ran to where a crowd was gathered, and they were surprised by what they saw. “There was a woman on her back,” Pollinger said, “and there was a lady administering CPR.”

Pollinger is trained in CPR She says she was ready to step in if needed.

Pollinger says the woman regained consciousness and she continued to talk to her until paramedics arrived.

The woman was taken to a hospital. There was no word on her condition.