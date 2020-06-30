Wolf Brewing Co. begins construction on new brewpub in Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Construction has begun on a new brewpub for Wolf Brewing Co.

The brewing company says the 8,000 square foot building includes brewery production space, a barrel display room, taproom, and private lounge with a covered patio and lawn located behind the building.

A section of the lawn will be dog friendly, and bike racks will be located throughout the property.

There will be 24 taps featuring a wide variety of beer styles brewed on-site. Pennsylvania ciders, meads, wines, and spirits will also be available. The food menu will feature comfort food with a gourmet twist.

“We are very excited to finally begin construction of our brewpub. We have been planning this for several years and we can’t wait to see our dream become a reality,” said Elaine Wolf, Co-Founder/President of Wolf Brewing Co.

The projected opening date is February/March 2021. The brewpub will be located at 100 Legacy Park Drive in Mechanicsburg.

For more information, please visit www.wolfbrewingco.com.





Top Stories: