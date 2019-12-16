Woman charged after 3-year-olds overdose on medications

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Enola woman is charged after police say two young children in her care overdosed on unknown medications.

April R. Wiebner, 19, is charged with two felony counts of endangering the welfare of children regarding the incident Oct. 22 at her home on North Enola Drive.

East Pennsboro Township police said the 3-year-old children in Wiebner’s care found and opened a secured lockbox that contained medications. The children opened multiple medications and consumed them.

Wiebner was arraigned before a district judge and released on unsecured bail.