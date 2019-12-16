1  of  12
Closings & Delays
Dallastown Area Schools Dover Area Schools Eastern York Schools Fairfield Area Schools Good Shepherd Catholic School Hanover Public Schools Harrisburg City Schools Northeastern York Schools Spring Grove Area Schools St. James Catholic, Lititz Tulpehocken Area Schools West York Area Schools

Woman charged after 3-year-olds overdose on medications

Carlisle/West Shore
Posted: / Updated:

April R. Wiebner

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Enola woman is charged after police say two young children in her care overdosed on unknown medications.

April R. Wiebner, 19, is charged with two felony counts of endangering the welfare of children regarding the incident Oct. 22 at her home on North Enola Drive.

East Pennsboro Township police said the 3-year-old children in Wiebner’s care found and opened a secured lockbox that contained medications. The children opened multiple medications and consumed them.

Wiebner was arraigned before a district judge and released on unsecured bail.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

Don't Miss